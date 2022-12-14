PRINCETON — After a sometimes heated discussion, the Mercer County Commission voted Tuesday to provide the Development Authority of Mercer County with $100,000 to buy land for a project involving outdoor recreation, sports tourism and their economic components.
During a regular commission meeting, County Commission President Gene Buckner made a motion to provide the development authority with $100,000 from the county’s hotel/motel tax reserve to purchase property. Executive Director John O’Neal was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting because he was speaking with people looking at pursuing the project.
Buckner read a letter O’Neal had sent to the commission.
“I regret that I am unable to attend the meeting today due to a prior commitment. Commissioner Buckner is a member of the development authority board and has detailed knowledge of our grant application and I appreciate him standing in for representing economic development. As you know, the economic development is engaged in an economic development project with outdoor recreation, sports tourism and a commercial development component,” Buckner read from the letter.
“What this is for is there’s a piece of property that they have to make a move by the end of the year in order to secure the property to move forward with the project they’ve got with going on with the convention center, the sports complex, all the retail establishments and what have you. So it’s very, very important that they get this money and move on with it,” Buckner said.
Commissioner Bill Archer seconded the motion.
Puckett said he had the funding request, but he had not received “the location or the plot or the assessed property value.”
Buckner said this could not be discussed because the property’s owners “don’t want anybody to know anything’s going on. It’s still in the process and you know yourself if things get out in the public what the properties are bringing, and we still have three pieces of property we’re trying to buy to make all this happen.”
“But wouldn’t be more fiscally astute to use imminent domain for that process?” Puckett asked. “That’s a project the county is looking to go for. The economic development authority has the process of imminent domain to pay the value of the property, not what the owner says the property is worth. I don’t think we should ever buy a piece of property based on what the owner wants verses what it’s worth.”
“A piece of property’s worth what you pay for it,” Buckner said.
“Well, then I think we would make a bad decision,” Puckett stated.
“That maybe so, but that’s what it’s going to take,” Buckner said, adding that the property was worth “considerably more” than $100,000.
“All we’re doing is supporting our economic development authority,” Buckner said.
“But we don’t even know what the property’s worth,” Puckett said.
Buckner and Archer voted to approve the motion, and Puckett voted not to approve it and called it “a bad decision.”
“We keep buying property based on somebody’s will and want and not the value of the property,” Puckett said. “There’s no reason why we should ever buy property that’s above the property’s assessed value. That’s bad business. That’s bad economics.”
O’Neal was contacted by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph after the meeting. He said the authority appreicated all three commissioners for their continued support of economic development. He declined to state the property’s location or the parties involved in the project, citing nondisclosure agreements.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
