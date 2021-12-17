ABINGDON, Va. — A United Way of Southwest Virginia fundraising campaign to assist flood victims in Hurley received a tremendous boost, the organization announced this week, as donors from across the region completed the match for a $100,000 challenge grant, bringing $200,000 to the long-term relief effort.
The grant, from the Knoxville, Tenn.-based Thompson Charitable Foundation, along with the matching donations from individuals, put the Hurley Relief Fund close to its minimum goal of $500,000 raised, United Way officials said Thursday.
“To date, United Way of Southwest Virginia has raised $452,543 to assist the citizens of Hurley in repairing and rebuilding their homes,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO. “We are extremely grateful to the Thompson Charitable Foundation for their generosity and their initiative in bringing other donors to the table.”
Jeff Mansour, program director for The Thompson Charitable Foundation said, that the contributions will help Hurley’s flood victims.
“Our board was deeply touched by the stories of both hurt and hope from the Hurley flood victims.” Mansour said. “We wanted to provide funding to help, but also to encourage the generosity of others as efforts shift to long range recovery. This is a long term process that requires equally long term attention and commitment to secure the needed donations of labor, materials, and funds to help the Hurley community recover from this devastating flood.”
The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG), which oversees the fund, has awarded and made available $271,250 to assist homeowners. United Way of Southwest Virginia serves as the fiscal agent for the LTRG.
“The LTRG received almost 200 requests for assistance from Hurley residents,” Staton said. “It’s a thorough review process where each request is reviewed and researched individually by the LTRG. Based on the damage to the home, the LTRG makes award funds available for materials to assist in the repair or rebuilding. The homeowner chooses where those materials will come from, the LTRG purchases the materials, and volunteer crews pick up the materials, take them to the site, and do the work.”
The damage in Hurley is estimated in the tens of millions of dollars, Staton said.
“We don’t have the funds to address every issue in every home, so we must do all we can to stretch these dollars to make as many homes safe and livable as possible,” he added. “Every person who volunteers helps lower the cost of repairs. Every person who donates helps a family stay safe and warm this winter.”
For more information on how to volunteer or to donate, visit unitedwayswva.org/hurleyflood
