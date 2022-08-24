CLAYPOOL HILL, Va. — One person has died at the scene after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Route 460 in Buchanan County, Va.
At 3:25 a.m., Aug. 21, troopers with the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Route 460 just west of Route 460 business, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the state police.
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a curb and a guardrail, and overturned, Crouch said.
The driver, Demarco Jeffrey Michael Stacy, 21, of Big Rock, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger, Kaleb K. Johnson, 18, of Vansant, Va., died at the scene, Crouch said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Stacy was charged with driving under the influence, Crouch said. Excessive speed is also being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
