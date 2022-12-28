BLUEFIELD — Contributions to the Community Christmas Tree continued Monday, including a generous $1,000 donation from Larry and Nancy Mabrey.
December 28, 2022
Beginning balance: ..........................................$45,664.37
• Allison and Matthew Hile...................................$200.00
• Larry and Nancy Mabrey..............................$1,000.00
• In memory of Oscar B and Edris H Miller by Karen T Miller............$25.00
• In memory of Haley Shrader by Shirley Shrader ........................................$25.00
Daily total: ..........$1,250.00
Total-to-date:....$46,914.37
