PRINCETON — Work is still underway to address a combination of algae and water weed blanketing part of Glenwood Lake off New Hope Road, but a water weed treatment is expected to arrive today.
Algae and a thick water weed called Egeria have been blanketing part of the lake, according to General Manager Scott Clark of the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District. The water weed is also known as Brazilian Elodea, and there have been issues with it across the country.
According to the Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants at the University of Florida, Brazilian Elodea is also native to Argentina and Uruguay. It has been sold around the world as an aquarium plant. It can enter local streams and rivers when the water in fish tanks is poured out.
An algaecide called Pak-27 has been used on the lake’s algae bloom, but it doesn’t treat Brazilian Elodea. Another algaecide for treating this water plant had to be ordered.
Clark said that he received confirmation Thursday morning that the new algaecide will be delivered today. Some tests have to be conducted before the new treatment can be used. These tests are being done to make sure the lake water’s oxygen level does not get too depleted.
“We have to do some sampling on the lake to check the amount of oxygen in the water before treatment,” Clark said. “Any time you treat for algae or any type of aquatic life, it will bring down the oxygen level in the water.”
Clark said the lake will likely be treated a third at a time so the oxygen levels will not get depleted. The hope is to start treating for the water weed on Monday. Neither algaecide harms humans or fish, and does not impact fishing, swimming, drinking or irrigation.
Glenwood Recreation Park has remained open for activities such as miniature golf, picnicking and hiking, but the lake has been closed to fishing, kayaking and related activities. Steve Cline with Mercer County Recycling was at the lake Thursday morning to accept cardboard, plastic and other materials. He looked out over the lake while ducks swam midst the water weed.
“This is much worse than it has been in the past,” Cline said. “We had a little bit of it through the years, but not nearly as bad as it is now. This is probably the worst it’s been. For the summer it’s spoiling the fishing, the canoeing and the kayaking and all that stuff, but they’re just not able to get out there now because of all that.”
The Mercer County Commission was updated this week about the work on clearing the algae bloom and invasive water weed from the lake.
“It’s a combined challenge due to a grass that is growing in the sediments at the bottom (of the lake),” Commission President Bill Archer said.
Archer said that the Green Valley-Glenwood PSD was doing what is legal and complies with state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), regulations with the state Department of Natural Resources and other agencies to address the algae problem. Clearing away the algae and water weed will be a prolonged process.
Commissioner Gene Buckner said there have been rumors about dead fish being seen at Glenwood Lake, but representatives of the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have been there. No dead fish were reported.
“Know what you’re talking about before you start spreading rumors,” Buckner said.
Archer said that Clark “was going a great job” addressing the algae problem and working not to do anything that adversely impacts water life.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said that Glenwood Lake is not the area’s primary source of water.
People visiting the lake Thursday morning said the current algae bloom and weed problem were especially bad.
“It’s a great fishing spot,” said Joe Parks of the Princeton area. “This is the worst I’ve ever seen as far as grass and things. There were problems with this when I was a young kid. They made an investment of buying grass carp and stocking the lake with it and when I’ve been out there kayaking, there used to be a lot of carp; but now I don’t see them anymore. I think it’s because the population has gotten old and died off.”
Local fishing enthusiasts have posted pictures of their Glenwood Lake catches.
“I know a lot of fishermen who come out here,” Parks said. “It takes away from them coming out because it’s a local lake. All you have to do is look on the Facebooks of some of my fishermen friends and you see the fish they catch out there, and they’re pretty good fish.”
While other parts of the lake are not blanketed with algae, “you don’t want to spread it,” he added.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
