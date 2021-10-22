NRCTC EMT students

New River CTC paramedic students (front row, left to right) Emma Crook, Ashley Boguess, Mallory Jones, Tiffany Shrewsbury, Bethany Thomas, (back row, left to right) Mark Williams, Claire Gibson, Heather Andrews, Aaron Honaker and Jonathan Wilson.

 contributed photo

GHENT — New River Community and Technical College’s paramedic candidates completed their psychomotor testing with a 100% pass rate last month.

“I’m extremely proud of our students,” said New River CTC Interim Director of EMS/Paramedic Programs Matthew Snuffer. “The emergency services field has always been stressful, but COVID-19 pandemic has increased the level of stress, and our students are both working in the field and going to school.”

The following students successfully completed their psychomotor testing: Heather Andrews, Covington, Va.; Ashley Boguess, Covington, Va.; Emma Crook, Hinton; Claire Gibson, Frankford; Aaron Honaker, Lewisburg; Mallory Jones, Alderson; Tiffany Shrewsbury, Princeton; Bethany Thomas, Crawley; Mark Williams, Lindside; and Jonathan Wilson, Indore. After the students pass their cognitive exam, they will be credentialed in their state of residence.

New River CTC offers Emergency Medical Technician Basic (EMT-B) classes through workforce education along with a paramedic certificate program and an associate degree in emergency medical services. A new EMT-B is scheduled for January 2022.

