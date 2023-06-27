BLUEFIELD — A new mural featuring an interested deer, an excited bear and a frightened raccoon riding an ATV while a vulture watches the scene with hungry interest is now welcoming motorists going up and down Cherry Street.
The new mural was unveiled Monday during a ceremony outside of Brandon Disney State Farm. Artist Rod “Man” Leisure of Pensacola, Fla. worked on the image for several days with help for local artist Nick Nisbet of Montcalm.
“Fifty years to learn how and five days to do it,” Leisure said after the unveiling.
Marie Blackwell, who recently retired as Bluefield’s city ambassador, and Leisure had painted a piece in Pensacola that she posted on Facebook. This caught Disney’s attention.
“Brandon saw it and he hit on this idea of doing this,” Leisure said of the mural. “And we just kind of ran with it. The bear’s supposed to look a little crazy, the raccoon’s supposed to look a little scared and the vulture can’t wait for something bad to happen.”
Disney’s daughter Paisley made some contributions to the new artwork. She went to the mural and pointed out where she did some painting on the ATV.
“I just helped with a little bit with the tires,” she said. “Like right here.”
She was thinking about doing some art of her own someday.
“It definitely takes practice because I messed up some, but I would like to,” Paisley said.
Disney said he was wanting to do the mural for several years, but the challenge was to find an artist who was available to do it and had the same vision.
“I met Rod Man a couple of weeks ago and we talked about it, and it just all came together,” Disney said.
One goal was to fill the blank wall with something appealing.
“Primarily, we’ve got just so much road frontage here and a lot of ATVs coming through,” Disney said. “We don’t want to just stare at the blank side of a building. It’s a huge canvas. The building’s been here a long time and will continue to be here a long time, God willing, so we wanted something to brighten it up a little bit.”
“It was a collaboration between me, Rod Man and Marie to get this thing done,” he added. “I paid for materials and he donated his time. A few other things went into it, but it’s a gift to give back to the city. They’re going away and Marie’s leaving the city.”
The Cherry Street mural may not be the last piece of artwork Leisure will create in Bluefield. Blackwell said after the unveiling that while the painting was underway, several people stopped and asked him about doing murals for them.
