CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kolier Pruett of Narrows High School has been accorded first team status on the VHSL Class 1 All-State boys basketball team.
Lancaster’s 5’8” sophomore guard Troy Henderson is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Lancaster’s head coach Dwayne Pinn is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.
Henderson averaged 23.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game this season, including 71 3-pointers. In the state championship game against George Wythe (Wytheville), Henderson led all scorers with 30 points going 11-of-16 from the floor, scoring 25 of the Red Devils’ first 47 points. He also added a game-best six rebounds.
Lancaster head coach Dwayne Pinn led the Red Devils to a 29-0 record with a 62-40 win over George Wythe in the finals. The Red Devils completed the perfect season, winning every game by double digits. It was Lancaster’s third time reaching the championship game since 2016 and the school’s third state title, winning in 2012, 2018, and 2023. The Red Devils finished runner-up in 2016. Lancaster has compiled a 53-2 record over the past two seasons, with its last loss coming in last year’s state semifinals.
Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Joining Henderson and Pruett on the Class 1 first team is Chaevon Torrance of Franklin, Connor Lane of Twin Springs, Tyson Henderson of Lancaster, Nicholas Millirons of Auburn, Stuart Hurt of Altavista and Reed Kirtner of George Wythe.
Second team picks included Jonah Looney of Grundy, Jake Hall of Patrick Henry, Coahan Gordon of Auburn, Ichi Lyne of Middlesex, Bennett Bowers of Buffalo Gap, Tae Lagette of Mathews, Camron Paul of Carver Academy and Jayden Boyd of Altavista.
