NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows High School football team received two of the top three postseason honors in recent All-Pioneer District balloting.
Green Wave wide receiver Kolier Pruett was named Pioneer District Offensive Player of the Year and Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe was named Pioneer Head Coach of the Year.
Covington linebacker Luke Conner was named Pioneer District Defensive Player of the Year.
Pruett, a 6-foot-3, 175 pound junior, made the Pioneer District first team roster as a wide receiver and a kick returner. Junior teammate Carson Crigger was a first team selection on offense as a wide receiver and on defense as both a punt-returner and a punter.
Narrows quarterback Aidan McGlothlin held down the first team quarterback’s spot, joined by fellow Green Waves Chase Smith and Josh Middleton (offensive line) and running back Sam Albert.
Smith also held down a defensive line spot on the first team defense, while Albert earned first team defensive honors as a linebacker and Reed Perdue earned first team honors as a defensive back.
Earning All-Pioneer District second team offensive honors for the Green Wave included Matt McGlothlin (tight end and kicker) and Perdue at running back. Matt McGlothlin also earned second team defensive honors at defensive end while Liam Ralph was a second team pick at defensive lineman. Other Narrows second team picks on defense included defensive end Mason McCroskey and linebacker Cooper Helvey.
Honorable mention selections for the Green Wave included Brock Bowman, Bram Tabor, Hunter Needham and Ryan Williams.
Girls Basketball
Abingdon 51, Tazewell 41
TAZEWELL, Va. — Lauren Baker fired up 14 points to lead the Lady Falcons past the Lady Bulldogs at Tazewell Middle School on Tuesday night.
Breanna Green added 13 points and Cadence Waters added 11.
Maddie Day scored 16 points to pace Tazewell (0-1). Ashton Rowe, Grace Hancock and Maddie Gillespie scored six apiece.
Tazewell plays Bluefield at home next Tuesday.
