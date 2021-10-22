NARROWS, Va. — Aidan McGlothlin passed for 240 yards and four touchdowns and the Narrows High School football team got back on the winning track in a 46-14 win over visiting Eastern Montgomery in a Pioneer District game at Harry Ragsdale Stadium, on Friday night.
Reed Perdue got the party started for the Green Wave (3-5) initiating scoring with a 3-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Purdue added a 2-point conversion run for the 8-0 lead.
The Mustangs (4-4) answered with Seth Burleson’s 3-yard scoring run capped with a Lilly Underwood kick to pull within a point of the home team.
Narrows answered with 38 unanswered points, the Green Wave defense blanking Eastern Montgomery in the second and third quarters. The Mustangs finally broke their drought in the final period, capping scoring for the night on C.J. Akers’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Ben Via.
McGlothlin completed 11-of-22 passing attempts for Narrows, including scoring strikes of 45 and 27 yards to Kolier Pruett and touchdown passes of 38 and 18 yards to Carson Crigger.
Pruett finished with four catches for 106 yards, also scoring on a 6-yard TD run and finished with three 2-point conversion receptions. Crigger had five catches for 84 yards.
Christopher Via had seven carries for 53 yards and Reed Perdue had nine carries for 34 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of conversion runs.
Burleson led the Mustangs rushing attack, compiling 136 yards on 20 carries.
Narrows travels to New Castle to play Craig County next Friday.
Giles 21, James River 14
BUCHANAN, Va. — While Bridgeport was using the single wing to put an end to Princeton’s unbeaten streak, the Spartans were using it to maintain its high status in the Region 1C rankings.
Following a missed Knights field goal attempt, Giles mounted an 80-yard scoring drive, with Khalik Saunders big gain to the 1-yard line ultimately punched across by Gage Fleeman for the winning margin with 1:27 remaining to play.
Fleeman also scored Giles’ initial touchdown, with Nathan Sheets also adding a TD.
The Spartans play Auburn at home next Friday.
Union 49, Richlands 27
BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Bears struck first with a Corbyn Jenkins scoop and score and Zavier Lomax went on to score four touchdowns in a lopsided battle between Region 2D non-conference rivals at Bullitt Park.
Sage Webb provided most of the light in the Blue Tornado’s dark night on the road, scoring on a 94 kickoff return, a 4-yard touchdown plunge from scrimmage and a 5-yard scoring reception from Gavin Cox.
Cox also had a touchdown throw to Cory Hale.
Next Friday Richlands travels to Jonesborough, Tenn. to face David Crockett High School in an interstate battle.
