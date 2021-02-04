Staff reports
NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows High School boys basketball team has an opportunity to compete for a second consecutive Pioneer District tournament championship on Friday night.
Green Wave head coach Patrick Bailey’s brother-in-law, Bradley Sutphin has a shot at bringing in his first district title wrangling the Lady Wave.
“We have a chance to do it again and this time, the whole family is playing for a championship,” said Bailey, whose team collected an 85-35 win over visiting Eastern Montgomery in Thursday’s Pioneer District boys tournament semifinal game at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium in Narrows.
In a preceding semifinal matchup, the Narrows girls beat the Lady Mustangs 60-51 in overtime. Both teams qualified to appear in next week’s Region 1C tournament brackets.
Freshman Kolier Pruett hit five 3-point goals en route to a game-high 21 points to lead the Green Wave (6-4), which won last year’s district tournament title.
“He’s the next big thing in this area. I’m telling you, D-I talent,” said Bailey, whose team hit nine buckets outside the arc.
Dalton Bradley scored 17 points. Logan Green added 12. Every player on the roster scored.
“Everybody contributed. We’re playing really well right now,” Bailey said.
Adam Bahnken added 10 points to pace Eastern Montgomery (0-4),
In the girls game, Eastern Montgomery led by 17 points at the half but found itself fighting from behind late in the fourth quarter. A stick-back by the Mustangs’ Lilly Underwood sent the game into overtime tied at 49. The Lady Wave took command at that point, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 11-2 in the OT period.
Mya Robertson scored 22 points to pace Narrows (4-7). Alyssa Bishop scored 15 points and corralled 16 rebounds.
Ellie Underwood scored 15 points to pace Eastern Montgomery.
Both Narrows teams will travel to Buena Vista, Va. to face Parry McCluer in their respective district tournament title games. The girls start is set for 5:30 pm. The boys will follow at 7 p.m.
Pioneer District Tournament Boys Game Narrows 85, Eastern Montgomery 35 EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-4) Adam Bahnken 10, Brice 6, Moore 6, Tyree 1, Worrell 3, Burleson 2, Brown 3, Elkins 2.
NARROWS (6-4) Kolier Pruett 21, Dalton Bradley 17, Logan Green 12, McGlothlin 6, Johnston 5, Freeman 5, Snidow 2, Shepherd 2, Johnson 8, Smith 7.
Eastern Montgomery ........20 6 4 5 — 35 Narrows..........................20 24 24 17 — 85
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 4 (Moore 2, Worrell, Williams), Narrows 9 (Pruett 5, Johnston, Freeman, Green, Bradley)
Pioneer District Tournament Girls Game Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomey 51 (OT) EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-2) Lily Underwood 9, Ellie Underwood 15, Akers 2, Logan Boone 8, Morgan Bahnken 8, Maddie Bruce 7, Felty 2. NARROWS (4-7) Sara Lawrence 2, Mya Robertson 22, Sara Mann 6, Madi Mann 7, Alyssa Bishop 15, Laney Stables 8.
Eastern Montgomery......18 11 9 11 2 — 51
Narrows,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,10 17 15 17 11 — 60
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 4 (E. Underwood 3, Bruce), Narrows 2 (Robertson, M. Mann)
