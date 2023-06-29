PRINCETON — The beginning of several summer programs in the city of Princeton were among the items brought up before the Princeton City Council last week.
Assistant Recreation Director Malinda Williams announced that the Music In The Park series started June 15 with gospel music.
Vice Mayor Joe Allen, a member of the Parks & Recreation Board, said the series featured a variety of genres of music and was free of charge.
The event is held on Thursday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the stage at the City Park.
Williams also said the City Pool opened on June 3 with 393 swimmers on the opening weekend. The first night swim saw 142 swimmers in attendance.
In the absence of Princeton Railroad Museum Director Pat Smith, Councilwoman Jacqueline Rucker reported that the West Virginia Day celebration had brought approximately 600 people to the activities.
Giving the Princeton Public Library report, Rucker reported that the PPL’s Summer Reading Program was now underway and would run through July.
In other Council business:
Councilman James Hill motioned with a second by Rucker to authorize City Manager Mike Webb to contact the County Commission to deal with derelict buildings just outside city limits.
On motion of Councilman Marshall Lytton with a second by Rucker, the May 2023 City Financial Report was approved.
On motion of Lytton with a second from Councilman Dewey Russell, a committee consisting of Mayor David Graham, Hill and Councilman James Hawkins for the purpose of reviewing and evaluating the submissions of seven firms to provide architectural and engineering services on the City Hall Complex Project.
On motion of Lytton with a second by Hawkins, Princeton Economic Development Authority Director Samuel Lusk was authorized to apply for a USDA Intermediary Relending Program for a loan of $400,000 for financial support for new businesses in the form of $15,000 to $20,000 loans.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.