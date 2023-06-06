EAST RIVER — After making an unbeaten run through Region 2D, the Graham girls soccer team will take on a tradition-laden ‘outlander’ when Region C runner up Glenvar shows up today to challenge the G-Girls in the opening round of the VHSL Class 2D state girls soccer tournament.
The game, which will be played at East River Soccer Complex, is set to begin at 6 p,m.
Other quarterfinal matches slated for today include Poquoson at Clarke County, Central Woodstoock at Bruton and Central Wise at Appomattox County.
Semifinals and finals will be played at Roanoke College in Salem, Va. on Friday and Saturday.
The Graham boys soccer team will begin its Class 2 state tournament journey onight on the road, taking on the Highlanders at Glenvar in a 7 p.m. game.
Other quarterfinal matches today include Arcadia at Clarke County, Radford at Virginia High, and Strasburg at Poquoson.
Semifinals and finals will be played at Salem High School’s Spartan Field in Salem, Va. on Friday and Saturday.
Tazewell’s return to the VHSL Class 2D state softball tournament begins at 3 p.m. today at Tazewell High School when the Lady Bulldogs take on Appomattox County.
Other quarterfinal matchups today include Poquoson at Page County, Strasburg at King William and John Battle at James River.
Semifinals and finals will be played at Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville, Va.
The area’s lone representative in the VHSL state tennis championships is Richlands’ Robert Clem, who will begin his pursuit of a Class 2 state boys tennis singles title when he faces Simpiwhe Matabini of Bruton at 9 a.m. Friday on the courts at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.
