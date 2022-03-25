BLUEFIELD — While a devastating war continues in Ukraine, multiple denominations are coming together this weekend to offer prayers and hope to the millions of people who are suffering.
A public event, Community Vigil for Ukraine, will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Bluefield. The vigil, which will be in Chicory Square, is sponsored by Christ Episcopal Church, the Scott Street Baptist Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Islamic Society of the Appalachian Region, the Bluefield Union Mission and the City of Bluefield. It will include representatives of these churches and other local entities, including the local Jewish community.
Representatives of local faith communities will offer thoughts and prayers for the people of Ukraine and all who are caught up in the violence and bloodshed. People of all faiths and no faith are invited to attend and stand in solidarity with all who are suffering and in danger, organizers said Monday.
“Well, obviously, people have been shocked and dismayed by what’s going on in Ukraine,” said the Rev. Lou Hays, interim rector at Christ Episcopal Church. “It’s a human tragedy. I’ve been referring to it in my sermons at Christ Episcopal Church and people have responded well to that. We have also started playing the Ukrainian national anthem at the end of our service, and people have found that very moving.”
Hays said that he learned how similar vigils have been conducted in Charleston and other communities, so local organizers decided it would be good to have one in Mercer County, too. There will be several participants.
“We have a representative from the Jewish community, the Muslim community, and we are hoping to have a student from Bluefield State (College) who is from Ukraine,” Hays said.
The vigil is not a political rally. It is an opportunity to pray or express concerns for all caught up in this tragedy: innocent civilians, particularly women and children, soldiers on both sides of the fighting, the almost 3 million refugees, those who have died and all who fear for their futures and their lives in Ukraine and the surrounding countries, Hays stated.
“The reason we have wars anyway is usually because of ignorance,” said the Rev. Garry D. Moore, Sr., of Scott Street Baptist Church. “This is an interfaith experience not just about war, but about God’s love. Our globe is too small with the internet and social media for us to still be hating each other in 2022. Since we’ve got all these devices, we’ve lost our ability to look somebody in the face and tell them actually how much we care for them.”
Prayers will be offered for everyone caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We’ll also be praying for our Russian brothers and sisters, because not all of them are for this war,” Moore said.
Hays said that upcoming vigil’s participants recognize that there are many other troubled spots around the world where people are suffering and dying.
“They are also in our thoughts and prayers. The magnitude of the aggression against the sovereign nation of Ukraine, the scope of injuries, death, destruction and refugees, plus the existential threat this conflict poses to Europe, the United States and the entire world, causes us to focus on Ukraine at this moment,” he said.
