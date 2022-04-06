CHARLESTON — Mount View’s Tony Bailey and TJ Bell and Montcalm’s Devin Green will be among the senior football players chosen to play on the South Cardinals roster in the 2022 West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football Classic.
The game, which will be played at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium on Saturday, June 11. Kickoff is set for 12 noon.
Bob Mullett, game director of the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football Classic, has announced the coaching staffs and players for its 2022 event.
“We’re excited to have two great coaching staffs and teams for this year’s North-South Football Classic,” said Mullett.
Brad Dingess of Spring Valley High School will guide the South Cardinals. Assistant coaches include Billy Seals of Huntington, Ray Brooks of Huntington and Trevor Stacy of Spring Valley.
Brian Thomas of Musselman High School will lead the North Bears. Assistant coaches are Matt Altobello of Moorefield, Paul Burdette of Roane County and Aaron Rule of Hampshire.
The 2022 West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football Classic, presented by WCHS-TV/FOX-11 will kickoff at 12pm on Saturday, June 11 at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium.
This year’s game will once again be televised live on WCHS-TV/FOX -11 in the Charleston/Huntington market and on WTOV-TV in the Wheeling/Steubenville, Ohio market.
Calling the game from the broadcast booth will be West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Famer Mark Martin and Ravenswood High School coaching legend Mick Price. The stations are owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group.
