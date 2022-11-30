WELCH — Mount View High School will not field a boys varsity basketball team during the 2022-23 season, a reliable local source confirmed on Wednesday.
Longtime head coach Gary Brown reportedly had only six players turn out for basketball at the McDowell County school, which counts now-defunct Northfork High School’s state championship pedigree as part of the consolidated program’s legacy.
Brown apparently held out hope for as long as he thought feasible before calling the season due to insufficient numbers.
Northfork, which was one of the high schools folded into the Mount View campus in the mid 1980s, won its first state championship in West Virginia in 1971. The program reeled off eight straight state basketball titles between 1974 and 1981, collecting it’s last state championship basketball trophy in 1984.
In recent years, several area high school football programs have been affected by smaller programs calling their seasons due to player participation issues. Twin Valley in Buchanan County, Va. and Bland County, Va. both dropped out of play in 2022, leaving unfilled dates on some opponents’ schedules.
Injuries and illness were cited as key problems, but the ultimate arbiter was too-thin rosters.
Even during the thick of the altered “COVID seasons,” no area high school basketball programs failed to drum up enough participants to hold seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.