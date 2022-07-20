West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wasted no time in responding to Pres. Joe Biden’s statement on climate change on Wednesday.
“President Biden’s remarks and actions announced in Massachusetts today show he is taking the same unlawful, go-it-alone, pen-and-phone approach to climate change as President Obama,” he said. “Thankfully, this approach was just squarely rejected by the Supreme Court in the landmark West Virginia v. EPA case.”
Morrisey said West Virginia and other states will “not hesitate to challenge this overreach and enforce the West Virginia v. EPA decision in court.”
“Just because a president is frustrated by Congress does not give him the power to make an end run around the Constitution,” he said. “The simple fact is that Congress is going to take a more measured, nuanced, and cautious approach to climate change issues, for good reason.”
Morrisey said if Biden wants legislation passed, he will have to compromise and not insist “on implementing a radical agenda that will hurt West Virginians and others across the country unnecessarily by knee-capping American energy security. Indeed, the White House is telegraphing that the president will declare a ‘climate emergency.’”
Biden is taking the wrong approach to fixing what truly ails America, he said, and ignoring the mandate of the Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA.
“This is a sad day for our country, and yet another proof of the utter failures of Biden as president,” Morrisey said. “We will not stand by and watch Biden continue to ignore the law and engage in massive federal overreach.”
The Supreme Court recently ruled that federal agencies like the EPA cannot run roughshod over Congress, which should decide major environmental issues that impact the country.
Morrisey was instrumental in bringing that lawsuit to the High Court in a multi-state coalition of attorneys general.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.