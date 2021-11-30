BLUEFIELD — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told a group at Bluefield City Hall Tuesday evening he had just received a text that an injunction had been granted to stop additional federal vaccine mandates.
Morrisey had just ended a meeting with local officials and law enforcement officers on the opioid crisis when he checked his cell phone.
“I’ve got some big news,” he said. “Our lawsuit against the CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) vaccine mandate, we just got a national injunction. There is no more CMS vaccine mandate of right now.”
Morrisey had joined a coalition of 11 other states in the lawsuit.
“We are pleased that the court made a sensible decision and sided with individual freedoms for health care workers,” Morrisey said in a later news release. “Our group has successfully stopped this mandate from taking effect for the time being, and we believe the mandate will be struck down permanently moving forward. Such mandates threaten to further burden the health care sector and patient well-being in West Virginia, where a large percentage of nursing home and other long-term care facilities are already facing worker shortages.”
The federal district court agreed that the state coalition was likely to succeed on most of its claims.
The coalition has argued that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services vaccine mandate on facilities that receive federal funding for treating patients exceeds the agency’s statutory authority and violates the Social Security Act’s prohibition on regulations that control the hiring and firing of health care workers.
It also violates multiple federal laws, clauses and doctrines and the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the coalition argued.
According to the coalition, the Biden administration’s mandate “threatens the well-being of people who rely on services provided by the federal health care programs and the livelihoods of the people who provide that care. In addition to these serious harms, the district court’s decision recognized that the states would suffer serious harm from having their own laws preempted and their state powers encroached.”
The lawsuit said the vaccine mandate “causes grave danger to vulnerable persons whom Medicare and Medicaid were designed to protect – the poor, sick, and elderly – by forcing the firing of ‘healthcare heroes’ who are essential to providing vital medical services.”
According to CMS, the vaccine mandate targets about a quarter of the nation’s health care workers, who have chosen not to get vaccinated.
In addition to West Virginia, attorneys general from Louisiana, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah are plaintiffs in the case.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
