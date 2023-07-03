The 9th District staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., will be available at the following locations in Bland, Giles, Tazewell and Wythe Counties during the month of July.
Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 23 counties and five independent cities of the Ninth District.
July 11
• Tazewell County (Richlands): 10:00 am – 11:30 am at the Town of Richlands Offices on 200 Washington Square Richlands, Va.
• Buchanan County: 1:30 pm – 3 pm at the Town of Grundy Offices on1185 Plaza Dr. Grundy, Va.
July 13
• Giles County: 9 am – 10:30 am at the Town of Pearisburg Offices Council Chambers at 112 Tazewell Street Pearisburg, Va.
• Bland County: 9 am – 10:30 am at Bland County Courthouse, First Floor Conference Room at 612 Main Street in Bland, Va.
• Wythe County: 11:30 am – 1 pm at the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Conference Room on 245 South 4th Street, Wytheville, Va.
July 20
• Tazewell County: 10 am – 11:30 am at the American Legion Building, 226 Central Avenue, Tazewell, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.