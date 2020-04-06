WILCO — The McDowell County Health Department notified that public Sunday that the county’s first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed.
Officials with the county health department said they were informed at approximately 12 p.m. Sunday by the regional epidemiologist that a McDowell County resident had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Health department officials believe that the first individual who tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) was exposed to the virus while traveling.
“Officials are working diligently to identify additional residents who may have had contact with this individual. The patient and the patient’s family are quarantined at their home and are doing well at this time. To protect the individual’s privacy, no further information about the case will be released,” according to Administrator J.J. Rose.
The McDowell County Health Department will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through local media partners.
People with any questions regarding COVID-19, can call the Health Department at 304-448-2174. If an individual is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, they can call Tug River Health Association’s hotline at 304-448-2300 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This line is being operated by a nurse who will ask screening questions to determine if a person needs testing. People may also contact Welch Community Hospital 24/7 at 304-436-8461 to inquire about the possibility of being tested.
Health department officials reminded the public about the importance of proper hand washing and social distancing.
The New River Health District also confirmed Sunday two Giles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Both are self-isolating at home and health department staff are conducting an investigation for contact the two residents may have had with the public.
Director of the New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell said in a press release, “Now that we are almost a month into this public health emergency, COVID-19 has spread to every health district, and nearly every corner of Virginia. Each one of us must do everything we can to limit the further spread of illness.”
No other information on the patients was released.
The press release listed ways for residents to reduce their risk for spreading or contracting the disease, such as staying home as much as possible, washing their hands for 20 seconds and practicing social distancing.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com and contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.