MONTCALM — Montcalm High School’s Kaileigh Hodges officially signed her letter of intent on Monday to play her college volleyball at Division II Concord University.
Hodges, a middle hitter who was a senior captain for the Lady Generals, finished her season with 444 kills, 327 digs, 72 service aces and an 84.9 percent service rate.
Hodges’ success over the season allowed her to achieve over 1,000 career kills at Montcalm.
In the post season Hodges was named captain of the WVSWWA second team all state. She also received an invitation to play in the North-South All-Star Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.