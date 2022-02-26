MONTCALM — Congratulations to Joey Fink and Brieanna Skeens of Montcalm High School on being chosen to represent Montcalm High School in the Governor’s Honors Academy. Both students were the school winners of the Governor’s Honor Award. After two years of a virtual program, the West Virginia Department of Education is happy to plan a full three-week on-campus GHA at Fairmont State University in June/July.
The West Virginia Governor’s Honors Academy is a three-week summer residential program designed to stimulate and support excellence in education for up to 175 of the state’s top achieving rising high school seniors and residents of the state of W.Va. Starting in 1984 by then governor John D. Rockefeller, IV, GHA seeks to create a unique experience for a select group of our state’s best students and school citizens. A non-credit program, GHA provides an intellectual atmosphere impossible to sustain in ordinary academic settings. The curriculum is designed as a unique supplement to the usual high school curriculum. It is neither an acceleration of high school nor an anticipation of college curricula. Students are led to explore cutting-edge theories in the arts and sciences and develop a greater understanding of how art, culture, and knowledge change with time.
The mission of the academy is to operate an academically rich environment designed for high ability/high achieving students in an institution of higher education, challenging them to grow intellectually, creatively, and socially in a culturally diverse atmosphere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.