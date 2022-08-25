for the Daily Telegraph
MONTCALM — The season could hardly have started off better for the young Montcalm High football team on Thursday evening.
The Generals claimed a 42-6 victory over the Hornets of Phelps, Ky., to kick off the season at Prudich Field on the hill above the high school.
Montcalm, with no seniors on the roster this year, took it to their visitors early, creating a 28-0 halftime lead.
Freshman quarterback Jaylen Younger threw three touchdown passes in that span, and the Generals’ defense bottled up the opposition.
Montcalm head coach Adam Havens said his team “came out ready to go.”
“We executed well defensively, especially early on,” Havens said. The Generals’ outside linebackers “contained the edges (and) forced the ball inside,” he said.
On offense, punishing inside runs by Jeremy Shrewsbury were leavened with delayed draws and an outside rushing game.
That in turn opened up the passing game for Younger, who completed 9 of 10 attempts in the first half.
Havens said, “Tonight, everything was going well for us and we just tried to stay as balanced as we could.”
Phelps’ only score came via a nice 47-yard interception return by Senior Haden Mounts early in the third quarter.
Isaiah Fink ran for touchdowns in both halves for Montcalm.
Havens said, “With such a young group of guys, to start the season with such an emphatic victory, it’s a huge confidence boost, and we’re super excited to keep things rolling and see what this team can do.”
At Prudich Field
Phelps ……… 0 0 6 0 — 6
Montcalm…. 8 20 6 8 — 42
First Quarter
M — Logan Carver 25 pass from Jaylen Younger (Jeremy Shrewsbury run)
Second Quarter
M — Isaiah Fink 8 run (conversion failed)
M — Tristen Cline, pass from Younger (conversion failed)
M — Cline 12 pass from Younger (Carver run)
Third Quarter
P — Haden Mounts 48 interception return (conversion pass intercepted), 9:22
M — Shrewsbury 2 run (run failed), 5:21
Fourth Quarter
M — Fink 24 run (Jaden Price run), 8:22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.