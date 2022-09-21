MONTCALM — Two teachers’ application for a major grant is turning into $25,000 that will help their school build a greenhouse serving their students and their community.
Montcalm High School has received word that it will be awarded $25,000 from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.
Teachers Amanda Feldes and Sarah Krondon submitted the grant application to build a greenhouse for students to grow edible plants year-round, according to a press release Wednesday from Mercer County Schools.
Students will learn to farm sustainably for their families, how to run a small business, and community members will circulate money close to home rather than to a national chain franchises. Students will gain valuable skills they can carry with them for a lifetime, school officials said.
Montcalm High School was one of 4,000 applicants for the grant. In April, the school was notified that the proposal Feldes and Krondon had submitted was among the top 200 finalists. Students, employees and community members across Mercer County started voting daily for Montcalm High’s proposal.
The grant will be presented Sept. 27 during a ceremony at the school by State Farm Agent Brandon Disney.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.
