BLUEFIELD, Va. — Flames almost brought summertime baseball in the Bluefields to a halt, 50 years ago this month. It was up to a small band of local leaders to see that their beloved ballpark would literally rise from the ashes — in less than a month.
Fire erupted at Bowen Field in the middle of the night of May 22, 1973, obliterating the towering wooden grandstands along the first- and third-base lines that had stood since 1939.
The flames also virtually consumed the newly-constructed concession stand, press box and dressing rooms, part of a facilities upgrade that had cost approximately $12,000.
“After a fire like that … I’m sure there were some [doubters] out there,” said George McGonagle, who at the time was a Bluefield businessman. He would ultimately become the general manager of the ballpark and its Appalachian League franchise.
The fire was likely caused by lightning striking a power transformer, according to then-Bluefield City Manager Fred Burton, quoted in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. A light pole at the ballfield that held a transformer was observed to have been “split” overnight.
“From what we can find out,” Burton said, “the grandstand just exploded.”
The Bluefield city fire department sent three pumper trucks to the scene, and firemen worked until about 9:30 the next morning, the newspaper report noted.
George Fanning was the general manager of the facility at the time of the fire. His wife Catherine, interviewed by a Charleston Daily Mail reporter for a feature story years later, said, “The police called us at 2:30 in the morning and said the field’s on fire.”
“We stood there together and watched it burn,” Catherine said. “He just cried. The ballpark is like his baby.”
A city resident along Stadium Drive, a teenage girl at the time, saw the fire create an orange glow in the sky and a cloud of smoke that hung over the city that night.
Just hours earlier, Bowen Field had hosted the regional high school baseball tournament for southern West Virginia. Peterstown blanked Talcott 5-0 and Princeton, after beating Bluefield and Athens in sectional play, finished the first round of regional play by “polishing off heavy-hitting Big Creek 4-2,” according to a Daily Telegraph sports story.
The Region VI championship was to have been played in Bluefield on Wednesday night. It was hastily moved to Beckley.
The talk of the town the next day was about whether the Bluefield Orioles could play their Appalachian League season of minor-league ball. The first home game was already scheduled for June 21.
The facts were bleak. A newspaper report stated, “The radiant heat from the blaze scorched the infield … as far out as the pitcher’s mound.”
All that remained of the grandstands “was the concrete pillars on which the bleacher ‘stringers’ had rested,” according to reporter Dee Wilson. The concession equipment was destroyed. It was determined that six power poles and at least 24 lights had to be replaced.
On the sports pages, a story by Kenneth Clay, and half a dozen photographs by Jim Gilreath of the fire’s aftermath, dominated the Thursday edition.
The news from Bowen Field had bumped a story out of the “lead spot” on the Telegraph sports pages about legendary West Virginia football player Sam Huff addressing the annual Mountaineer Scholarship Dinner for WVU athletics at Bluefield Country Club, held on that Wednesday night.
Without knowing that the baseball park was about to face an existential moment, Huff had told the crowd, “Opportunity is all anyone should expect, and the rest depends on your individual effort,” according to the story by sports editor V.L. “Stubby” Currence.
Individual effort kicked in immediately.
Allen D. Coppinger, president of the Bluefield Baseball Club, told the newspaper he’d been assured by the front office of the Baltimore Orioles “that the local team will arrive as scheduled and that the franchise is solid.”
“They said they would help us as much as possible, but it’s really up to the fans now,” Coppinger continued. “Right now we need the fans’ support more than ever. I’m sure the fans will help us keep professional baseball in Bluefield.”
“We will play professional baseball at Bowen Field this summer,” he emphasized. “The fans will be taken care of. … We will get some lights put up, and borrow some portable bleachers if we have to, but we will have baseball.”
Fanning was already making plans on May 22 to use showers at nearby Mitchell Stadium for the Appy League players to use. He also said portable buildings would be brought in to house concessions and temporary dressing rooms.
Bowen Field itself has always been owned by the city of Bluefield, W.Va., even though it lies just across the state line in Virginia. The city contracts with the Bluefield Baseball Club to operate the field and to bring in an Appalachian League team each summer.
An unidentified spokesman for the baseball club told Wilson just after the fire that the property was uninsured until three years before the blaze.
Bluefield mayor Edwin Elliott told the Daily Telegraph after the fire that, as nearly as he could remember, the City of Bluefield had fire insurance (of) approximately $62,000 on the facility.
Some further details have been preserved in the records of the Eastern Regional Coal Archives, located in the Craft Memorial Library in downtown Bluefield.
Those records include a fact sheet at an archivist and historian, the late Dr. Stuart McGehee, prepared in answer to a series of questions posed by Daily Telegraph sports writer Dale Mullins in the year 2000.
The fans sat on the hillside and in temporary bleachers, McGehee wrote. He recorded that it turned out to be “another great year at Bowen, as the Baby Birds finished a respectable 37-33, fourth in an eight-[team] Appy League.”
Within months, work began on the existing steel-and-cinderblock grandstand and new adjacent buildings, probably aided by a federal small-cities block grant. Local folks marveled at the speed with which the building materials were ordered and lifted into place.
“The city of Bluefield did that,” McGonagle said earlier this spring. “The city engineer at that time was Bill Looney. (He was) mainly responsible for overseeing that.”
A now-weathered bronze plaque is affixed to cinderblocks lining the ramp leading to the grandstand seats. It celebrates the opening of “New Bowen Field” in 1974.
The facility, with an official capacity of 2,004, holds fans to watch the new Appy League incarnation, the Bluefield Ridge Runners, in the summer.
It’s also hosts an annual high school invitational tournament named after Coppinger, and is the home diamond for the baseball teams of Bluefield High School, Bluefield State University and Bluefield University.
Now retired after long years of work managing at Bowen Field, McGonagle perched on a wooden bench in the “Railbirds” section of Bowen Field for an interview this spring, staring in the general direction of the third base bag.
“We have baseball,” he said. “People don’t understand when I say, ‘I’m OK. We’ve got baseball.’”
