GREEN VALLEY — The first Mercer County Board of Health meeting for new Mercer County Health Department Administrator Lynn Legg saw the board discuss ways to promote the Mercer County Health Center’s clinics both stationary and mobile.
The board, on motion of Gene Buckner and Jason Conner, first voted to appoint Legg as administrator on an interim basis to replace the departed Bonnie Allen.
Among her first items of business, Legg announced that the fall flu vaccination program would start Tuesday at the MCHC. Scheduled clinics to date would be at the Mercer County Courthouse on Sept. 13-14. Other clinics would be held where and when the mobile clinic would go.
As ways of promoting clinics, MCBOH Chair Dr. Daniel Wells said emphasizing school sports physical clinics would benefit the clinic with more business and local parents and students with more services for comparable or lesser costs.
Buckner said the MCBOH could work with the MCBOE, Concord and Bluefield State universities and local businesses to schedule mobile clinics.
