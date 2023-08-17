Call it miscommunication, or a slip-up of information transmission by the government.
Or, simply call it unfortunate, as we do.
Members of the West Virginia National Guard who volunteered for deployment at the Texas border are not happy with their pay scale.
They believed their pay for the 30-day service would be similar to what Texas soldiers are receiving — $7,000.
Instead, it’s a bit less. Quite a bit.
West Virginia troops are getting a salary closer to $2,000 — a difference of nearly $5,000, according to a guardsman who contacted the Daily Telegraph earlier this week.
“The majority of the troops are junior listed,” the guardsman, who asked to remain anonymous, added. “So they will be making like $2,000 for this month. And that is being optimistic.”
He added that some of the troops who took the volunteer assignment did so for the pay to help with bills and expenses back home.
“Nobody wants surprises,” he said. “I’m here because I like to do Army things. I like to volunteer and go on missions.”
A second unnamed guardsman, who also asked to remain anonymous, said the troops found out last week that the salary level isn’t what they initially thought it would be.
“It is definitely a very small number compared to what we were promised to get,” the second guardsman said. “That is a big difference.”
The soldier added he would have made more money back home at his civilian job. He said the West Virginia troops aren’t being paid until August 25.
We contacted the governor’s office to get their side of the story, and were directed to Major Holli Nelson with the West Virginia National Guard Communications/Governmental Affairs Office.
Nelson, in a nutshell, said the pay is defined by state statute.
The official comment, however, was a bit more detailed.
“The West Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen serving in support of the Texas Military Department for Operation Lone Star were provided pay and benefits information prior to departure from West Virginia on August 31, 2023,” Nelson said. “Since WVNG members are deployed in a West Virginia State Active Duty status, which is governed by West Virginia statute, they are entitled to benefits equal to their rank and time in service or $100 per day, if their pay is less than $100. While serving in support of Operation Lone Star, West Virginia service members are provided lodging and meals at no cost during the duration of their deployment. In addition, WVNG personnel were provided a pay date of August 25, 2023, for their first paycheck for this assignment. All pay transactions for State Active Duty are processed through the state’s pay system.”
So the soldiers risking their lives to protect our nation’s southern border get free rooms and food.
That’s good to know. But is that enough?
Nelson said when soldiers or airmen are serving in a State Active Duty status, their pay and benefits are dependent upon what is authorized in state code or regulatory guidelines for each state. Members of other National Guard states supporting Operation Lone Star — including Texas — may receive differing pay and benefits based upon their state code in comparison to service members from West Virginia, according to Nelson.
Boy, that’s a mouthful.
We find it hard to believe that if a pay scale was clearly spelled out and communicated in advance that soldiers would call their local media to complain.
It doesn’t make sense.
We are not privy to the he-said/she-said conversations between Gov. Justice, high-ranking officials in the West Virginia National Guard and the enlisted troops.
But we do know it’s unfortunate that men and women who put their lives on the line are doing so for less pay than they could make at their civilian jobs.
Heroism is a foundation of this country, and we have utmost respect for the guardsmen who are serving America at the Texas border.
But clarity is also important.
And that’s a lesson for Big Jim and his top-ranking staff at the National Guard.
