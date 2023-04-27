PRINCETON — It was a miraculous comeback. Until it wasn’t.
Playing its final game in the 2023 Coppinger Invitational, the Richlands High baseball team rallied from an 8-1 deficit to tie Marion 8-8 in the seventh and final inning of regulation on Thursday, then saw the Scarlet Hurricane take a 9-8 victory the bottom of the eighth.
That was the same score by which Richlands (3-12) lost to Woodrow Wilson High less than 24 hours earlier.
“It’s been a tough year,” said Richlands head coach Ben Brown. “We’ve lost a lot of games like that. … Nothing’s come easy.”
“A lot of guys were sick during the game yesterday, and (the loss) made it worse. It was brutal,” Brown said. “We felt like we didn’t really want to make the trip. Then, we get down here, and it’s raining a little bit.”
Rain was in the forecast, and on the minds of all the attendees at Hunnicutt Field. The weather prediction had caused the organizers of the 49th annual Coppinger to juggle the schedule and slot the seventh-place game for Thursday afternoon in Princeton.
The precipitation intensified in the sixth inning, just in time for Richlands’ rally attempt.
Brown said, “I told them … we’re having fun in the rain. If nothing else, have fun in these last two innings. So we hit the ball, put up three in the sixth … and made something happen (in the seventh).”
Marion (8-5) took a 2-0 lead into the third inning before the Blue Tornado pushed across its first run. Collin Adkins led off with a single, stole second and third and came home on Bradley Fuller’s single to right field.
The Scarlet Hurricane plated the next five runs, capped by Carter Sayers’ two-run double to forge the 8-1 advantage in the bottom of the fifth.
The Richlands offense clawed back in the sixth, quickly loading the bases. Each runner got to the plate. Max Herndon and Collin Adkins provided RBI singles, sandwiched around a run-scoring sacrifice fly by pitcher Connor McCracken.
The seventh inning was Richlands’ last chance, and the batters responded with five straight hits. Marion reliever Corbin Bade, a sophomore, then induced two swinging strikeouts and his team was a mere out away from victory.
Ethan Roberts did not let that happen. The Richlands outfielder smacked a single to deep left field that brought home Andrew Boyd and Levi White to create the 8-8 tie.
Brown said, “Ethan Roberts, with that game-tying hit. He’s been struggling a little bit this year. He’s been grinding. It couldn’t happen to a better kid. He finally got the knock. I was proud of him.”
Marion head coach Larry Cannon said, “My hat’s off to Richlands because they came back, hit after hit after hit after hit, and scored. So we’re lucky to get out of here today with that victory.”
In the top of the eighth, accompanied by the persistent rain, Richlands loaded the bases — thanks in part to an intentional walk of Herndon — but could not capitalize.
Then it was Marion’s turn to load the bases in the extra frame, aided by two batters plunked with misplaced pitches. The Tornado secured an out via the infield fly rule, putting relief pitcher Bane in an unaccustomed role, as the next batter.
Cannon said the goal then was to “put the ball in play.” Bade hit the ball to shortstop Fuller, who fired the ball to home plate for the second out. Catcher C.J. Earls then threw high toward first base in an attempt to secure the inning-ending out.
The errant toss sailed into right field as Kade Terry dashed home with the winning run.
Cannon said, “(Bade) pitches for us, but he doesn’t hit very often, so he was in a tight situation. … He did a great job. He showed a lot of cool, and calm. That’s kind of his demeanor, so I’m really proud of Corbin.”
McCracken, who started on the mound for Richlands, returned there in relief in the bottom of the eighth and took the hard-luck pitching loss.
Brown said, “McCracken was pitching pretty good. He was throwing the ball well. But we made a couple of mistakes behind him, and let some runs in. That’s kind of been our M.O. all year, just letting a few runs in, and getting down.“
Brown said that during Richlands’ late rally try, “Everybody was up. We finally had that energy. … The dread from last night, and the hurt from last night, eased.”
“We didn’t pull it out at the end,” the coach said. “Give it to Marion. They pulled it out. We had a chance to take the lead in the eighth. But it was fun. We loved it. And it made us feel better, going forward. And playing with that district team, that’s huge.”
“The season’s not over,” Brown noted. “We’ve got two more weeks, full of district games. (We play) Marion, twice, in the final week.”
Referring to the teams’ Coppinger curtain call, Brown said, “That game, right there, if nothing else, it helped us realize that we can play with them.”
Richlands out-hit Marion 14 to 10.
Cannon said, “We were very fortunate. Glad to get it in, and get it over with, and get the victory.”
He said the Coppinger Invitational, which regularly includes Marion, is “a great tournament. Great facilities to play on. … The people are real helpful, real friendly. It’s just a nice place. I haven’t been to Princeton for years, or Bluefield. And I’m wanting to come back!” he said with a laugh.
Brown concluded, “Making this comeback tonight, even though it goes into the loss column, it’s a moral victory. It got the guys excited again. It was fun, and hopefully we can pick that up again next week.”
A long and winding road: The towns of Richlands and Marion are only 24 air miles apart, but the teams had to travel 49 and 66 miles respectively to get to the Coppinger site in Princeton.
April showers: With more rain in the forecast, no Coppinger games are scheduled for Friday. The tournament concludes on Saturday, with the championship faceoff pegged for Bowen Field in the afternoon.
At Hunnicutt Field
Richlands …………. 001 003 40 — 8 14 3
Marion …………….. 210 320 01 — 9 10 3
Connor McCracken, Parker Lowe (5), McCracken (8) and C.J. Earls. Reed Osborne, Jack Pugh (4), Corbin Bade (7) and Brody Taylor.
