PRINCETON — At Friday’s Princeton Rotary meeting, a Mercer Street business received a cash award from the Rotary Club, the Princeton Economic Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
PEDÀ Director Sam Lusk said E.B. Fungi was the fourth recipient of the $1,250 Princeton Business Works Program award since the award’s creation.
“Once each quarter, we (PEDÀ, Rotary and the chamber) award a business within city limits $1,250 for improvement needs in those businesses such as improving efficiency and production, painting, conversion of storefront and further development,” he said.
Previous recipients, he added, were Snooks Wings and Things, Daydream Games and Wild Roots Coffeehouse.
Applicants for the next award can apply by Sept. 30 by email at s.lusk@princetonwv.gov
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
