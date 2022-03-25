Going back to early industries in Mercer County, courtesy of the article by Margaret Ann Scott and John Maxey in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s “History of Mercer County”, we come to a bit of a pause before going into a detailed description of each individual industry.
The advent of the railroads marked the decline of many of the local early industries as cheaper products were made available. Other businesses were wiped out by fires and floods. Examples of the former were the McKenzie and Brown pottery plant near Ingleside and Johnson’s Woolen Mill on Brush Creek. Fires destroyed the furniture factories at Bluefield and Princeton and the powder plant at Nemours, while floods in 1872 and 1878 closed a number of grist mills.
Timbering came and went in the county, first benefitting from the arrival of the railroads and the opening of the Pocahontas coalfields in the late 1800s which saw numerous sawmills set up throughout the county. The largest lumber mill was the Bluestone Land and Lumber Company at Gardner. The company built its own tram railroad down Brush Creek and up Bluestone to Spanishburg to haul logs. E.M. Ritter, considered to be the largest hardwood operator in the world, started his business in Oakvale.
From the 1880s to the 1970s, coal was the largest industry in Mercer County, responsible for the growth of numerous cities and towns. There will be more on both coal and timbering as we move along the course of this column.
Returning to the grist mills, farmers brought their corn, wheat, rye, buckwheat and barley to be ground into flour. Peter Dingess built the first known grist mill in the county in 1780 on Pigeon Creek near Oakvale. Other pre-Civil War mills were Kinzie Rowland’s roller mill on Bluestone above Spanishburg; Napoleon B. French’s mill near Oakvale on East River; Gore’s Mill at Bluestone near the mouth of Camp Creek; George Bailey’s mill at Crane Creek on Bluestone at Montcalm; and Adam Meadow’s mill on East River.
One of the more interesting pre-war mills was Eli Bailey’s Tunnel Mill two miles north of Rock on the Bluestone River. Bailey dug an approximately 200-yard tunnel through rock to bring water to the mill, which had an overshot wheel 20 feet in diameter. Specializing in grinding corn . He was known for his high quality fine-ground corn meal. It was destroyed by the 1872 flood.
Other mills in the county included William Maxwell’s and Zach Lilly’s respective mills on Bluestone; Milliard Ellison’s on Camp Creek; Basham’s Mill on Bluestone at the mouth of Laurel Creek which drains the Piney Flat section’ William Campbell’s mill at the falls on the right bank of Camp Creek; Cadle’s mill on Widemouth Creek near present-day Matoaka; John Lilly’s on Mountain Creek near Dunns; Sam Lilly’s mill and J. Meadow’s mill on the north fork of Mountain Creek.; John A. McKenzie’s on East River near Ingleside; Thomas Pritchard’s mill on Brush Creek three miles below Bethel Church; Jack Bolen’s on Brush Creek about one mile above the Gardner Bridge; and Cyrus Cooper’s mill on Little Bluestone now part of Summers County.
William Hurst, Alfred Foley and Jamison and Ballard Shrewsbury had mills on Rich Creek. Zach Lilly’s mill had a water-powered turbine wheel D.A. Johnson had a mill at the mouth of Pigeon’s Creek around 1886. Jess Moore had a mill at Sharpe’s Turn before taking over the one at Brush Creek Falls. John Wyatt operated a mill at Sharpe Turn in the early 1900s.
Rufus McComas had a mill on Rich Creek which had a 24-foot overshot wheel powered by water, It was well-known for its bran cornmeal, It was later operated by his son Charles and Charles; son-in-law, It was dismantled and moved to Island Creek.
Hiram Reid had an unusual mill at Wolf Creek Fork near Spanishburg in the late 1800s and the early 1900s known as Littlewhittle. The mill was built so low to the riverbank that the roof was almost level with the road. Reid would enter through a roof hatch. While grinding he’d play his fiddle.
Over near Speedway, Gus Cole and Crockett Snidow had grist mills. The Gooch brothers operated a mill in east Princeton which later evolved into the Gooch-McCue Flouring Mill, then the McCue-Wright Flouring Mill. Lewis Akers operated a windmill-powered mill at Clark’s Gap.
A gasoline-powered, later kerosene-powered mill was operated at New Hope by W.M. Young around 1900. Another mill operated by the same sources opened in 1910 at Spanishburg by Lewis Farley. Hack Scott ran a gasoline-powered grist mill at Gardner in the early 1900s which was later bought by Harrison Walls and moved to his farm.
Eads’ Mill on Bluestone was built around 1910, and, until it was destroyed by a fire in 1914, used a turbine water wheel. Allen and Whitefield Shrewsbury operated gas grist mills on Rich Creek, while Wint Shrewsbury operated one at Widemouth Creek near Matoaka.
Some of the millers were John Kinzer, Davis Alvis, Israel Jones, Wilson Jones, George Dillion and David Mills.
Some mills had stores built along them. Among those were William Campbell’s at Camp Creek, John A. Mckenzie’s at Ingleside and Estil Maxwell’s at Spanishburg.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com. or c/o “Mercer County Memories” P.O. Box 781, Athens, WV 24712.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.