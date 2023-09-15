There have been many stories shared in this space over the years relayed by me from many others.
This time around, I’ll introduce you to the late Joseph K. Lilly, long-time forest ranger ín Mercer County, whose accounts of life around Camp Creek were recorded in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
Willie Farley was the best hunter in Mercer County. Once he tracked a wildcat into a cliff above Dayton Lilly’s home. He hollered for a gun so Lilly dispatched Ben Callimus with a muzzleloader shotgun.
Farley climbed into the cave, shot and wounded the cat which then stopped at the opening of the cave. When asked what he did, Farley said, “The cat just sot thar. I knewn we would have fought.”
Finally, both the cat and Farley left the cave. Callimus was long gone.
Wiley Sneed was the best tonic maker in Camp Creek. “Licker” Charlie lived on the next mountain. Captain Richard “Dick” Foley of Civil War fame lived on Mash Fork. Charlie Graham lived on Massey Flat. Quince Farley lived above Campbell Falls, where a store, grist mill and sawmill stood. Blackburn Shrewsbury lived nearby. Lawrence Wood, son of Dennis Wood, lived on the head of Meadow Branch.
On the Egeria side of Camp Creek , old man Jake Walker lived. He had a very old male foxhound and was asked by Lawrence Ferguson, “Why do you keep him?” Walker replied, “I’m trying to get some pups outen him.”
Others who lived/worked there included Fred Russell, Boozer Epperly, Kirk Snead, Lee and Burt Wood, Carl Farley, Walter Wood, Lacy Lilly, Robert Green, Buster Thompson, Henry Monk, Logan Lilly, Billy Anderson, Earl Edwards, Joe and Styrle Carr, Marley Orbigast and Charlie McGlouchlin.
More with Mr. Lilly next week,
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com,
