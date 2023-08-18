As promised, we turn the Clay family history written by descendant Dr. Winton G. Covey Jr., and listed in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County to the chapter on Rebecca Clay Pearis Peters, daughter of Mitchell Sr. and Phoebe Clay.
Rebecca Pearis was born in 1764 (approximately), roughly a dozen years before her parents moved to Clover Bottom in what is now Mercer County. The only other family living in the 1837 dimensions of Mercer County were the Farleys at Culbertson (later Crump’s) Bottom in what would become Summers County in 1871.
The Clay family lived there from 1776 to 1783, adding three children: William, Henry and Sarah.
As history records it, the stay ended in tragedy with Tabitha, Bartley and Ezekiel Clay killed by a Shawnee raiding party in 1783. Afterwards, the family relocated to present-day Pembroke, Va., at the site of the Celanese Plant.
When she was 19 or 20, Rebecca married Revolutionary War veteran Captain George Pearis, a Gentleman Justice of Montgomery County and namesake of Pearisburg. Six years later, Pearis bought half of Mitchell Clay Sr.’s 800-acre holdings at Clover Bottom, adding that to his other holdings.
While that was happening, Montgomery County had changing boundaries. In 1789, the future southwestern Mercer County was split off into Wythe County. Ten years later, it became part of Tazewell County.
Clover Bottom was used to help determine the Montgomery/Wythe border.
In 1806, the northern part of Montgomery County which included most of the future Mercer, Wyoming and Raleigh counties became Giles County. Capt. Pearis founded Pearisburg and became chief Gentleman Justice of the new county, with Rebecca being the First Lady of the county.
Pearis was wealthy both in civic and military honors and in holdings ranging from lands to ferry boats and inns.
The Pearises were involved in the entire county including Crany Fork in present Wyoming County where her sister Mary Clay Stewart raised daughters Phoebe and Rebecca and sons Mitchell and George Pearis Stewart. The Clay descendants’ families had more children named after George and Rebecca than even Mitchell and Phoebe.
The Pearises had nine children of their own; four sons and five daughters, several who moved back to Mercer County.
In 1840, son Charles L. Pearis and son-in-law Thomas George owned more of Clover Bottom than Mitchell Clay ever did. Daughter Rebecca and husband John D. Brown raised their family at Clover Bottom before moving to Missouri then Collin County, Texas. Their oldest children the first George Pearis Brown and Juliet Maxwell stayed in the county. Her son, Robert H. Maxwell, was born at Clover Bottom on Dec. 26, 1843.
Capt. Pearis died in 1810. Rebecca later married Phillip Peters, brother-in-law of her sister Sallie, who was a leading citizen of south Giles County. They later moved to the new Mercer County.
Phillip Peters was the census taker of Mercer County. Rebecca was the Grand Own Lady of the county. The information obtained by him was “hidden” when he put his census report in alphabetical order.
Next time: Mitchell Clay Jr. and family.
Before I go, there’s less than a week before the U.S.S West Virginia life preserver on display at the Mercer County War Museum gets returned to WVU. The museum is open 10 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
