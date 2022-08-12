When we left off talking about Junior Spurrier, he had just received his first Purple Heart. Now, we get to study the action which earned him the Medal of Honor.
On September 13, 1944, S/Sgt. Spurrier entered Achain, France from the west. Using his own and weapons obtained from both American and German forces, he killed 25 Germans and captured four, nearly capturing the village single handedly.
For that action, he received the Medal of Honor in a March 6, 1945 ceremony with Lt. Gen. William Hood Simpson, U.S. Ninth Army commander presenting him with it.
There are a couple of other versions of why Spurrier attacked from the west instead of the east as his battalion did. One had him eating a can of peaches which he had taken from the commissary and missing the attack from the east.
The other had him arguing with his battalion commander , Lt. Col. William Roeker, that an attack from the west would be more effective. He was given permission to attack and the officer later credited him with 25 Germans killed and 20 captured.
Spurrier also received the French Medal of Honor for his actions that day. All told, he received the Distinguished Service Cross, the Congressional and French Medal (s) of Honor, the Purple Heart with Oak Cluster, Croix de Guerre, American Theater Service Medal, American Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Marksman Badge (M-1 Rifle) and the Combat Infantry Badge.
His second Purple Heart occurred at the Battle of the Bulge when he was knocked unconscious by a mortar shell on Dec. 19, 1944.
His comrades had several nicknames for him: A soldier’s soldier; “a one-a-day man” in tribute to him going on night raids and killing Germans in hand-to-hand combat; the Lone Ranger of the 134th Infantry; and “An One-Man Army”.
It is theorized that Spurrier killed so many German soldiers because his brother George Spurrier had been killed in combat on June 28, 1944.
Spurrier was transferred to Company K of the 134 Infantry Regiment on April 24, 1945 and was transferred to the United States soon afterward. He was discharged on June 6, 1945.
Next time, we’ll examine the rest of his life,
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.