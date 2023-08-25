We pick up with the family of Mitchell Clay Jr., as recounted by Dr. Winton G Covey, Jr., in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
Mitchell the younger first became known in local history as one of the party organized by his father who tracked the Shawnee raiders after they attacked and killed two of his siblings in 1783. (A third sibling was captured and later killed). He was 13-14 years old then.
He was born when the family resided on the Blackwater River , then on Bedford County, Va., in 1769-70. He married his first cousin Judith Clay in 1794 in Montgomery County, Va., residing in present day Mercer and Giles counties until about 1825 when he went northwest. Winston Riffe said he went to the Guyan; but the 1830 and 1840 censuses find him on the Big Sandy River in Lawrence County, Kentucky, among relatives and old neighbors from the New River area.
According to the census tallies, Mitchell and Judith had seven sons and two daughters. The reported four sons with them in 1830 and the one in 1840 must have been someone else’s.
Two of the sons died young before 1810. Amy Clay, who married Thomas K. Clarke on February 25, 1817, in Giles County then settled in Logan County, was a presumed daughter. The other daughter , born in 1804-10, is lost to history.
The oldest of the other five sons was John T. Clay born circa 1795, who married his first cousin Phoebe French on Feb. 25, 1817. They settled on Little Marsh Fork in Raleigh County about 1823 and he became Raleigh County’s first sheriff in 1850. They moved to Kanawha County in 1855.
Their oldest sons, John French Clay (1820) and Mitchell Clay Clay (October 8, 1822) wrote the history of the Clover Bottom raid in about 1895-1900, over 100 years after it happened. Jim Comstock’s “West Virginia Heritage Encyclopedia, Supplemental Volume 4,” printed Mitchell C. Clay’s earlier solo account.
Bartley Clay (July 27, 1799) married Nancy Prince on March 30, 1822 in Giles County. In 1840, they were the only Clay household in Mercer County, then resided in Lawrence County, Kentucky, 1850-1870. They had five sons and three daughters who are known.
Like his father and oldest brother, Charles Lewis Clay (Jan. 6, 1801) married a first cousin, in this case, Ora Stewart, about 1828. They were in Lawrence County, Kentucky, with her parents Captain Ralph and Mary Clay Stewart in 1830. After Captain Stewart died, they came back to Crany Fork, Wyoming County, to take care of the widowed Mary, then moved to Breckenridge Creek in Raleigh County in 1847.
Charles had the human-skin razor strap that his namesake uncle took off one of the Shawnee raiders.
Riffe and Chessie Bennett studied this section of the Clay family.
Henry Clay (1807) married Honor (no last name available). They lived in Logan around 1830 then near his father in Lawrence County in 1840. They had three sons and four daughters (two whom married Stewarts).
Riffe wrote in a latter account that Mitchell Clay Jr., remained a great hunter until his death. He used the same gun that he had used during the campaigns against the Shawnee. He was a tall, large man of great physical strength. Nearing 80 years of age and visiting Riffe’s grandfather at Soak Creek (Raleigh County), Clay carried large oak back logs into a house with apparent ease. Mitchell’s Ridge in Raleigh County was named for him. It was there that he shot five deer within a few minutes . A large beech tree with the inscription “Mitchell Clay, 1811” stood for years at the forks of Stone Coal River near Lillybrook.
Next week, the Stewart-Clay family.
