Continuing with the story of Casher’s Hill/Lovern as written by A.C. “Clifton” Walker in the 1987 Mercer County Historical Society’s “History of Mercer County”, we focus more on the families now.
There are two churches in the community. The first located on top of Casher’s Hill itself, the second at the intersection of Green Springs Road and Elgood Road.
The first church has a cemetery nearby which dates back to Civil War days. Among those buried there is Elmore Medlin, a veteran of World War I.
Among the families in the area were the Davidsons, Gores, Wood, Gavins, Harrises, Walkers and Hargro. The Harris patriarch was Rev. O.T. Harris who preached for 40 years in the community.
Going into some of the history of the area, we start with J.R. Davidson, who ran a grist mill at the mouth of Island Creek for 40 years in the late 1800.
There were two characters in the community around 1850 by the names of Joe Thompson and Hiram Davidson, both very tall and large men, the latter a preacher. They were friends who fought each other for fun, usually to a draw, then laugh about it and say that they were the two giants of Summers County.
Miss Pace, who taught for 20 years at the grade school near Lovern, lived in a house on Big Island Creek.
In 1962, 13 children attended the Lovern Casher’s Hill school. All 13 went on to successful careers including James Goins who worked at the Celanese plant in Pembroke; Cecil Smithers, a construction foreman in Ohio; Charles Davidson, who served in the Army; Debra Gore, a social worker in Florida; Rovina Goins, who worked at Maidenform in Princeton; Frank Smithers, who served in the Navy, Mary McComas Gore, a housewife; Hershel Medlin, who worked for the State Road Commission; Kelly Davidson, Jr., then a student at the University of Maryland; Mary Smithers, an Ohio postal worker; Floyd Goins, who worked at the Princeton Acme store; Azalea Davidson, then a student at Bluefield State; and Marilyn Goins, then a student at Hinton High School.
Another story concerned the Wiley Falls Battle just south of the area. In the summer of 1856, a party of Shawnee were camping near the falls when a hunting party of settlers, slaves and Native Americans ran across them and violence ensued. Both sides took casualties in the 15-minute encounter.
There was a grisly anecdote to the fight. Mr. Wiley, the leader of the settlers, took a strip of skin from one of the dead Shawnee and used it as a razor strap. It remained in the family for a long time before it was lost when a neighbor borrowed it.
