We now resume our look at Island Creek courtesy of Tammie L. Dove and friends from the Mercer County Historical Society’s 1987 edition of the “History of Mercer County” with a look at the stores once there.
The Hilltop Store owned by Giles French was located on Whitt Hill. The Everett Doyle Store was located on property owned by James Coburn. The Ken Shannon Store was located on property owned by the Shannon family. The building was still standing in 1987 though it was not in operation.
The black community was largely descended from a slave community on Cash’s Hill. A man named Cash owned a plantation below the junction of Big Island and Little Island creeks which, according to tradition, covered all the land now known as Cash’s Hill. After the Civil War and the end of slavery, Cash gave the former slaves land for homes.
There were two churches for the black community, a Methodist Church located on the property now owned by Marion White which no longer stands and a community church adjoining the property of Titus Harris.
As of 1987, a 90-plus year old Florence Brown was considered the “mother” of the latter church which held services whenever she returned to Cash’s Hill from Chicago.
Most of the other families attended either the Elgood Community Church or the Hilltop Community Church.
There were two weighing stations where people brought their livestock and wool to be weighed. The first was located at the base of “Captain Lilly Hollow” near the headwaters of Big Island Creek. The scales were owned by J.K. Lilly, then by J.B. Eades, then by Walter Holdron.
The second weighing station was owned and operated by Joe Thompson. It was located on Little Island Creek between a pond and the main road on land now owned by J.J. Bailey.
Many of the children of Island Creek born in the early 1900s were delivered by midwives Aunt Emmie Thompson and Harriet Gore.
Before we wrap up this column, I want to offer you another option to contact me besides my email. If you have information to share, mail it to me c/o "Mercer Memories", P.O. Box 781, Athens, WV 24712.
