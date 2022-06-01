PRINCETON — This weekend, former colleagues, teammates, students, athletes and friends will say goodbye to a former athlete, teacher and coach who touched countless lives in Mercer County and beyond.
Jeff Boyles, a familiar face at local sporting events who served as an assistant coach on multiple Bluefield state championship football and basketball teams before retiring in 2015, passed away this past Saturday. He was 66 years old.
Boyles’ family will receive visitors at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A service celebrating his life will be held at Seaver Funeral Home on Saturday at 12 noon.
“He was the first teacher I met in 2007 when I was hired by Bluefield High School, so I knew Jeff for 15 years,” said BHS Assistant Principal Justin Gilbert, who succeeded Boyles as director of the Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament.
“Jeff was the director of it in the 1990s when I was coaching in it. I was at Graham and then I came to Bluefield. When I resigned from the head [baseball coaching] job here that was the same year Jeff retired. He wanted to pass it on to somebody so he passed it along to me.
“I took it over in 2016. He stayed active with it, though. I’d say 2022 was probably the first year he wasn’t part of the Coppinger in at least 40 years,” Gilbert said.
After he retired from teaching, Boyles continued to serve in the Mercer County School System as a graduation coach for students who were at risk of dropping out of school.
During his teaching career, Boyles coached football, basketball and track, serving a short tenure as the Beavers head basketball coach after legendary coach Elhanier Willis wrapped up his stint with the Bluefield hoops program.
Most of his career, however, was spent as an assistant coach, which afforded him more time for teaching and mentoring individual athletes.
“He really was good with the kids. He had a way of reaching them,” said Gilbert, who noted that Boyles also mentored other teachers and coaches — himself included.
“He guided me early in my career … he helped me pursue my coaching career and later he recommended that I go into administration, which I did. and he thought well enough of me that he wanted me to take over the Coppinger. Those are a lot of quality things,” Gilbert said.
Boyles’ career as an educator and coach was preceded by an extraordinary athletic career.
Boyles was a gifted football, basketball and baseball player during his time at Princeton Senior High School, from where he graduated in 1974. After high school, he continued his college football career at Concord College, where he was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Mountain Lions under head coach Tony Colobro.
Boyles was the first player in WVIAC history to pass for 5,000 yards in his career. He was named WVIAC Offensive Player of the Year in 1977. He is a member of the Concord University Athletic Hall of Fame and also the Princeton High School Atheltic Hall of Fame.
