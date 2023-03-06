DUI, seat belt checkpoint to be conducted
PRINCETON — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting two combined DUI and seat belt checkpoints in March.
The first will be on March 17 on Glenwood Park Road from 8 p.m. until midnight.
The second will be on March 18 on Hinton Road from midnight to 4 a.m.
Drivers wishing to avoid these checkpoints should plan to use the other available county and state routes. This notice is required to be provided by law.
