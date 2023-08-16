Free haircuts to be offered in Princeton

PRINCETON — Salon Sublime in Princeton on 150 Courthouse Road, Suite 103 will be offering free haircuts Friday to school-age children.

The free haircuts will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday on a first come, first serve basis. The haircuts are for any school-age child. The salon suggests arriving with clean, dried hair.

The phone number is 681-282-5515.

DUI checkpoint set

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell beginning at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 through 4 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Drivers wishing to avoid the checkpoint should plan to use other county and state routes.

This notice is required to be provided by law.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

