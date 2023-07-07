Mercer County Schools announced Friday its designation as an AASA JASON Learning Emerging STEM District, an accolade awarded at the JASON Learning national conference held in Leesburg, Virginia.
The award was accepted by Superintendent Edward Toman, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ernie Adkins, and a group of 30 Mercer County Schools’ educators and administrators.
In order to receive this designation, Mercer County Schools underwent a rigorous credentialing process identifying the county’s STEM Mission and Vision, Cultural Strategies, Instructional Design, and Career Access and Exploration.
The AASA JASON Learning Emerging STEM District designation represents a significant achievement for Mercer County Schools, recognizing its exceptional commitment to Science,
Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and further underscores the district’s dedication to equipping its students with the necessary skills to excel in
the ever-evolving landscape of modern careers, school officials said.
“It’s clear that Mercer County is up for the challenge of continued growth in STEM learning for every student
throughout their district, said Dr. Eleanor Smally, JASON Learning’s President and CEO.
Some highlights of the credentialing assessment are:
• Mercer County’s development of pockets of excellence focused on high-quality, memorable, and engaging “event-style” learning experiences.
• Mercer County Technical Education Center’s outstanding job in identifying career pathways and building out educational plans and support for its students through both
their high school experience and the transition to continued learning through programming at local community colleges.
• Mercer County’s leadership identifies opportunities for growth and strategic planning.
• The relationship between the Superintendent and the School Board specifically discusses STEM growth and integration as an annual goal for multiple years.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
