Pictured above, Superintendent Edward Toman, right, checks out the batteries of an all-electric school bus, accompanied by Micheal Perez of GreenPower Motor Company, Inc. This fall, there will be a different type of school bus in Mercer County Schools’ fleet. Through the GreenPower Pilot Program, Mercer County will be one of the first three counties in West Virginia to use an all-electric school bus for six weeks. GreenPower recently acquired a facility in South Charleston to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses, according to a press release from Mercer County Schools. The goal of the pilot project is to provide real-world testing of vehicles in all areas of the state, both rural and urban. The all-electric bus will make its first trip transporting students on September 7th. Mercer County Schools plans to apply for a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency to assist in purchasing up to 25 all-electric school buses.
