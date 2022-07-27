Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in Virginia, Alleghany VA, Bland, Giles, Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. * WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Repeated rounds of showers and storms over the last several days has resulted in two to four inches of rainfall over the Flood Watch area, with locally higher amounts in Tazewell, Greenbrier and Mercer Counties. Periods of heavy rainfall today could result in landslides and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood