BLUEFIELD — Two Mercer County residents who were isolated at home after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) were scheduled Monday to come out of quarantine after being free of symptoms for at least three consecutive days.
Representatives of county agencies, local hospitals and other entities participating in a Monday morning telephone conference with the Mercer County Commission about the current coronavirus pandemic and its impact were informed that two patients who were isolated at their homes after testing positive for the virus would be coming out of quarantine.
They had been without a fever for at least three consecutive days, Dr. Kathy Wides, public health officer for Mercer County, said later.
Becky Walker, a public health nurse with the Mercer County Health Department, said the two people had been quarantined for 14 days, and they are able to come out of quarantine at this time.
“They just have to call me if they have symptoms of anything,” she stated, adding they must still abide by the state’s stay-at-home order, but can go out to get groceries.
The two people had 14 contacts, Walker said. Four of these people have come out of quarantine while the remaining 10 were still in isolation.
Wides said that while Mercer County has had just two positive cases for coronavirus, it is still important to be cautious and continue social distancing. There is still the possibility that people who have not been diagnosed could be carrying COVID-19 in the county.
As the teleconference continued, Wides said that the health department is open. People who wish to visit the health department for services are being asked to call ahead. Wides added that she was checking into getting a test which could get results within five to 15 minutes.
“The health department is one piece of a community,” Wides said. “We are trying to negotiate dangerous waters. We all have to pull together and we’re doing that.”
CEO Linda Hutchens of the Bluestone Health Association said her organization was receiving daily updates, and sometimes hourly updates, from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the West Virginia Primary Care Association and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The association recently offered drive-through testing at its Kegley clinic, and hopes to do one at its Bluefield location. Testing is being offered at all the association’s locations except for Southern Bluestone Health Center in Princeton.
Hutchens said people seeking testing at Bluestone clinics did not need a physician’s order. A nurse practitioner goes out to assess people seeking a COVID-19 test. She thanked the county health department for providing personal protection equipment (PPE). Staff members are also taking their temperatures three times a day.
Director Bobby Hoge of Mercer County 911 said the number of COVID-19 calls his agency has been receiving are down. Dispatchers have been asking callers additional screening questions on behalf of EMS workers.
Representatives of the Bluefield and Princeton Rescue Squads reported that their staff members are doing daily temperature checks, and ambulances are constantly being disinfected. Duke University suggested using hydrogen peroxide and a humidifier in ambulances to help clean them.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the teleconference was organized so local government departments and agencies could help educate each other about their current status and where they are in addressing COVID-19 in Mercer County.
“This was an extremely informative call and it really was encouraging to see the collaboration amongst all agencies,” he stated.
Another teleconference among Mercer County agencies will be held on April 6.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
