BLUEFIELD — Mercer County will serve as a model for the statewide dilapidated building initiative, and it will mean a total of $3.2 million coming here for demolition projects.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said a bill passed last year to establish the demolition program, which he has pushed.
“We have $10 million for this year,” he said, and if the money can be matched by ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, it could turn into $20 million.
Swope said the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is administering the program and cities and counties could apply for funding using the GIS (Global Information System) mapping system.
The GIS system actually shows the property and the result is a master GIS database of dilapidated property around the state.
“Decisions on how to allocate money is based on data, not politics,” Swope said of the DEP’s selection process, and letters were sent earlier asking municipalities to apply.
Mercer County will see the lion’s share of the almost $10 million in state funding, with $1.5 million to the county, $1.5 million to Bluefield and $275,000 to Princeton for a total of more than $3.2 million.
Swope said the reason Mercer County was selected was because the county as well as Bluefield and Princeton already had dilapidated building demolishing projects up and running.
“The DEP was looking at counties and cities ready to move immediately and they already had a program under way and data up to date,” he said of the local efforts. “The county has in place a good program.”
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the work to in be in a position to move forward on this has taken years.
“We are excited about this new opportunity,” he said, and the county as well as the cities have worked hard, and worked together, to develop a plan to do something about the dilapidated structure blight.
These structures present not only an eyesore for tourism potential but also present a serious public health issue, often havens for vagrants and substance abusers.
“We have been working for a long time on a plan to eliminate the problem areas,” he said, with an initial focus on structures that are in viewsheds of travelers and visitors. “Countless hours of planning and strategy have gone into this.”
Puckett said meetings have been held with the DEP to learn all of the details of the program, including training on how it all works.
“These funds will provide an amazing opportunity for places across West Virginia to deal with dilapidated structures,” he said.
Puckett said he has never seen the county, Bluefield and Princeton work so closely together.
Cecil Marson, Bluefield’s city manager, joined the city last year and has continued pushing an aggressive demolition program that his predecessor, Dane Rideout, had started.
In March, state Auditor JB McCuskey was in Bluefield to see details of the plan and learned that at least 1,350 dilapidated structures in Mercer County are targeted in the joint initiative to take advantage of state funding for the demolition program.
Marson said after the visit that McCuskey was impressed with the joint project, which can reduce the cost of a demolition by 50 percent or more if demolitions are done in bulk.
“We spent three hours laying out the plan (with McCuskey),” Marson said, with county, Bluefield and Princeton officials on hand. “The whole premise of that discussion was to lay out for the auditor, who is going to be the quarterback and is responsible for the program, that Mercer County has a good system and we’ve got the right folks to implement the program.”
Marson said everyone worked together to submit a joint proposal.
“Hopefully, Mercer County will the first one to do a test drive this for the state,” he said, a hope that is reaching fruition.
Between what Princeton, the county and Bluefield have done, Marson said the county is leading the state in many ways in taking down dilapidated structures, with more than 1,000 already gone in the last eight to nine years.
“I think Mercer County put a great foot forward to help enable us to get some of that funding,” he said.
Mayor Ron Martin at that time said McCuskey was “surprised” with progress that has been made here, how much had been done and how organized it is.
Martin said McCuskey said he had “no idea” a group of municipalities was already doing what Mercer County is doing and it “solidified” with him the state is on the right track with this program.
Puckett said the county is awaiting the official word from Gov. Jim Justice that the money is available.
“Thanks to the Governor’s Office, the DEP, Sen. Swope and JB McCuskey,” Puckett said of those making the program happen.
Swope is the one who started working on the statewide project several years ago after initially focusing on McDowell County with a plan called the Clean Up McDowell Campaign in 2018.
Swope’s idea was to enlist the help of the National Guard to dispose of the debris and start looking for money to pay for the demolitions.
“It turns out, although the inventory (of structures that need to be demolished) is not finished, it will be north of 5,000,” Swope said at the time. “I realized then the impact of what we are trying to do.”
Swope said the cost of demolition is about $5,000 a house. “That would be at least $25 million just for McDowell County.”
In 2019, Swope got the ball rolling on the statewide problem, knowing there could be 50,000 or more dilapidated houses and businesses around the state that should be demolished, but there was no money to do so or a uniform structure in place regarding the process of working with owners and the legal system.
“I took this to the Governor (Jim Justice) a couple of months ago (in 2019) and said we need to make this a statewide initiative,” he said. “A funding source has to be found as a high priority.”
Swope said Justice agreed and was supportive of the idea and the Legislature last year approved the bill to create the program.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.