PRINCETON — Mercer County citizens still have three opportunities to voice their opinions about a proposed increase in landline telephone fees that would help boost funding for the Mercer County 911 Center.
In July, Director Robert Hoge of the Mercer County Communications Center spoke to the Mercer County Commission about a request to raise local landline fees.
The 911 Center, and other centers throughout the country, are losing landline customers while operating costs have increased by over 25 percent during the last six to seven years, he said.
At the same time, calls to 911 have increased 22 percent.
The request would be the 911 Center’s second increase since it was started back in 1992, Hoge stated.
The county commission scheduled five public hearings across Mercer County so citizens will have opportunities to offer their input about the proposal. County Commissioner Greg Puckett said Friday that that had been no community opposition so far to the rate increase proposal.
Under the proposal, the current 911 landline fee on monthly telephone bills would increase by 75 cents a year for five years until it reaches $6.75, Puckett said.
“And then that solidifies 911 and allows us to expand our technology to keep up with the growing need for emergency services,” Puckett said.
Three more public hearings are scheduled, and each begins at 6 p.m.. The hearing dates and locations include:
• Aug. 17 at the Karen Preservati Center off Stafford Drive in Princeton.
• Aug. 24 at the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department.
• Aug. 31 at the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
