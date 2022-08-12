PRINCETON — A total of $891,814 in American Rescue Plan grants aiding protective services for children, volunteer fire departments and a public service district were awarded Tuesday by the Mercer County Commission.
The county commission is currently taking applications and distributing grants paid for with $5.7 million of the $11.4 million the county is receiving in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money. All of this money does not have to be allocated until 2024 and they do not have to be spent until 2026.
A $125,000 ARP grant to Mercer County Child Protect. The money will allow Child Protect to construct a 1,250 square foot addition to its building near Princeton, giving the nonprofit more space for therapists and more space for its interdisciplinary investigation team. This team, made up of medical professionals and law enforcement agencies, addresses child abuse cases.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department was presented with $350,000 to help pay for a new pumper-tanker truck which will replace its current tanker. This new tanker will have a 2,000 gallon tank while the 1986 model the department’s currently using can haul only half a much. Chief David Thompson Sr. said this new tanker can be used to fight fires across the county, especially in places lacking fire hydrants.
If the ARP grant was not available, the department would have to make payments for 10 or more years on the tanker, cutting down the money available for firefighting equipment, he said. The new tanker should be ready by 2024.
A $176,072 grant to the Children’s Home Society will go to that agency’s foster care and mentoring programs. The pandemic reduced the number of foster parents ready to help children in need of homes, according to the nonprofit’s application. Commissioner Bill Archer recused himself from considering the agency’s request because he serves on its board of directors.
The smallest grant, $40,742, was presented to the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a generator for its firehouse. Having a generator will allow the department to use its headquarters as an emergency shelter for the community.
The Bluewell Public Service District received a $200,000 grant to remove an obsolete dam in its water system.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.