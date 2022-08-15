ATHENS – Grant money from the American Rescue Plan is being used to help a Mercer County food bank purchase buildings that will allow it to stay in operation.
The Helpful Harvest Food Bank has been aiding people in Mercer County’s Speedway area since it opened in 2020, according to Lisa Davis, the food bank’s owner and manager.
Davis went before the Mercer County Commission during the commission’s August meeting to request an American Rescue Plan grant to help purchase the food bank’s building. The building’s owner wishes to sell it, and the food bank cannot find new quarters, she told the commission.
Commissioner Bill Archer said that the county commission anticipated approving the ARP grant Aug. 23 during a special called meeting.
“We’re going to go as fast as we can,” Archer said Friday.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said the approved grant was up to $260,000.
“We may be able to get a reduction in price, but we haven’t heard back on that yet,” Puckett said.
The size of the grant will depend on how much is needed, he stated.
“We’ve also reached out to local foundations to see if we can get a match or local funding opportunities,” Puckett said.
Davis said Helpful Harvest plans to purchase two buildings at 3048 Hampton Road in Athens. The food bank has been seeing more people seeking food as prices for groceries and utilities continue to grow.
“Our numbers have grown 260 percent since 2020,” she said. “We do weekly distributions on Tuesday, and it’s anywhere from 350 families to 450 sometimes, tops. We had that two weeks ago. We got slammed. We’ve had a huge increase in participation since inflation got worse.”
Davis estimated that 75 percent of the food recipients are senior citizens. Some walk for two miles to and from Helpful Harvest to get food.
“We have 150 seniors who qualified for supplemental food boxes provided by the ARP (American Rescue Plan),” she said.
The Helpful Harvest Food Bank will not be open Tuesday, Aug. 16, so it can restock. It will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
There are no plans to close the food bank permanently, Davis added.
Monetary donations can be sent to the Helpful Harvest Food Bank, P.O. Box 154, Athens WV 24712.
