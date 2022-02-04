• Feb. 5: Join Princeton Public Library for an afternoon of the Writers Workshop from 11 a.m. — Noon. Andrea Rollins will be hosting this group. This program will be in person in our small meeting room.
• Feb. 8: We’re taking a step back in time to the 1980s with the Princeton Public Library’s Retro Craft. We will show you how to take soda tabs and turn them into a fun accessory that will dress up any jean jacket. Class is from 5-6 p.m. Register by calling 304-487-5045
• Feb. 9: Participants ages 10-16 can join the Craft Memorial Library during their tween/teen book club as we discuss a different book each month and take part in an activity. Registration is required. Call 304-325-3943 for details.
• Feb. 10: Join Matt Deal at the Railyard for Trivia Night. This week’s theme is the world of Yellowstone. Fun starts at 6 p.m.
• Feb. 12: The RiffRaff Arts Collective presents La Rouge — A Red Dress Event starting at 4 p.m. in The Pigment Sanctuary on Mercer St. Multiple vendors and businesses will be available for this event surrounding businesses in The Grassroots District.
• Feb. 18/19: TheBluefield University Alumni & Friends Music Department Reunion rehearsal will be Friday evening, Feb. 18, throughout the day Saturday. A combined concert will be held Saturday, February 19, at 7:30 pm. Go to www.bluefield.edu/alumni-music-reunion-and-centennial-concert/ to register
• Feb. 24-26: Bluefield University Theatre presents a classic of the American stage, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town. Performances are February 24, 25, and 26 at 7:30 pm; and February 27 at 3:00 pm. Reserve your tickets now at https://www.onthestage.tickets/.../bluefie.../our-town-74591
• Feb. 26: Tazewell Today’s Polar Plunge at Lincolnshire Park will take place on Feb. 26 at 2pm. Your $50 entry fee will help support The Clinch Valley Community Action, Inc. — Family Crisis Services (CVCA-FCS). Sign up at www.tazewelltoday.org/events
