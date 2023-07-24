BRIDGEPORT – Mountain East Conference Commissioner Reid Amos has been selected by his peers to serve as the 2nd Vice President of the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2 CCA) for 2023-24.
Lone Star Conference Commissioner Jay Poerner is the new D2 CCA President and Great Northwest Athletic Conference Commissioner David Haglund will be the 1st Vice President. Amos will ascend to 1st Vice President in 2024-25 and will be the association’s President in 2025-26.
“It is an honor and privilege to be asked to serve as a D2 CCA officer for the next three years,” said Amos. “I look forward to providing leadership alongside Jay Poerner and Dave Haglund and collaborating with my CCA colleagues ... during a crucial time of great change in college athletics.”
Amos was the unanimous choice by the MEC Board of Directors to serve as the league’s first commissioner and is entering his 11th year leading the league.
In addition to his duties as the MEC’s commissioner, Amos has consistently played a leading role within NCAA Division II sport and governance committees. He concludes two years as chair of the NCAA Division II Championships committee when his term concludes in September. Amos has also served and chaired the DII Football Committee and Men’s Golf Committee.
Prior to the recent appointment, Amos has been active within D2 CCA as Chair of the Sport Administration Committee and Chair of the External Relations Committee.
He is additionally a member of the NCAA’s Officiating Steering Committee, which serves all three divisions.
