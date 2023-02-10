MILLIGAN, Tenn. — Kylie Meadows hit two free throws and converted a three-point-play in the final minute to lift Bluefield University to a 78-72 win over Milligan University, Thursday night in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.
Meadows scored 27 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out two assists, and Jaydn Hoover scored 13 points while Emily Breeding and Destiny Long had 10 points and three rebounds apiece.
The Rams (12-13, 12-10 AAC) welcome Truett McConnell for Senior Day, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
