WELCH — Wayne Hicks, the Welch Lions Club chairman for the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame, has announced the tenth annual induction that was set for May 28, 2022 has been postponed until during high school football season this fall.
The induction, that was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, has been moved back to the fall and will now tentatively be held on the Saturday following Mount View’s Homecoming football game, which has not yet been designated.
Notice of the induction will be published when plans have been set.
